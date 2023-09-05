ROBERTSON, Deanna Marie, 86, of Rice Lake, died August 26, 2023 in Rice Lake. She was born on August 18, 1937 in Eau Claire, WI to Henry and Helen (Bjorton) Marcott.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements

  

