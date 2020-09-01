Pigeon Lake

Bayfield County supervisors, representatives from area educational institutions, members of the Pigeon Lake Association and agents of the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands survey the Pigeon Lake Field Station on July 2 west of Drummond.

Bayfield County may finally learn Tuesday the fate of the iconic Pigeon Lake Field Station, once an educational mecca for students and educators from around the state to enjoy summer days filled with learning and adventures.

In terms of sentiment, the Field Station is priceless for many Bayfield County residents — especially those who live on or in the vicinity of the Drummond-area Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest lake and people who had connections to former programs.

