David Hanson, 78, of Reno, NV, passed away on July 28th after a valiant battle with dementia and leukemia.

David was born on September 21st, 1944, to Harold and Velores Hanson of Rice Lake, Wisconsin. After the family moved to California, David graduated from Lincoln High School in 1961, he served his country for two years and was honorably discharged. He graduated from San Jose State University with a BA and began to teach and coach sports to high school youth.

To plant a tree in memory of David Hanson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments