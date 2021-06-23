Justin Jansen

A Cumberland man has been arrested on charges of possession of child pornography after the Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team served a search warrant on Tuesday.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, the search warrant was served at 4 p.m. at 1215 Island Ave., Cumberland. The target of the warrant, 42-year-old Justin Jansen, was not at home but was taken into custody later without incident.

