A Cumberland man has been arrested on charges of possession of child pornography after the Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team served a search warrant on Tuesday.
According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, the search warrant was served at 4 p.m. at 1215 Island Ave., Cumberland. The target of the warrant, 42-year-old Justin Jansen, was not at home but was taken into custody later without incident.
