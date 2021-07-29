A culvert replacement project on Highway 25 south of Barron in Barron County is expected to start Monday.
Antczak Construction Inc. of Cameron is the prime contractor. Two culverts, originally placed in 1977, are approaching the end of their useful service lives. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation project will:
