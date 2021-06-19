After spending 37 years as a K-12 teacher, principal and superintendent, and several years working at the post-secondary level, I would like to commend the students, parents and staff of Wisconsin’s Pre-K-12 schools for completing a “COVID school year.”
This time last year COVID-19 cases were surging, and many Wisconsinites were facing eviction, homelessness, hunger and fear for the future. Working together in their communities, folks found a way. Conditions were daunting — but out of any crisis comes opportunity and students and teachers used the pandemic as a learning experience. Our young people had to make some great sacrifices, but they came through this difficult time.
