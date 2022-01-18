The number of new cases of COVID-19 shot up in Barron County for the second week in a row, another death was recorded and public events and centers are starting to cancel, postpone or close in light of the situation.

Barron County Public Health pointed to skyrocketing numbers last week, when 464 new cases were reported over the previous seven days. This week the numbers continued their upward trend with 617 posted on the weekly report. With the latest death, the COVID-19-related toll now stands at 119 in Barron County.

