Hands Tied

A sign hangs on the door of a business in downtown Madison on July 22, 2020. 

 Angela Major/WPR

State and local health departments are assessing what they can do to slow a worrisome rise in COVID-19 infections after cases plummeted in the spring. With a false-sense of security, many localities scrapped capacity limits and mask mandates — choices that may need to be reversed.

But some of the powers health officials had under state law when the pandemic began are no longer available. That’s because of several court decisions that scaled back their authority to do things like stay-at-home orders and closing schools.

