The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the stay of Occupational Safety and Health Administration's emergency temporary standard mandating COVID-19 vaccines and testing requirements for employers with 100 or more people. With the stay lifted, employers must comply with the requirements outlined in the ETS.
Citing "uncertainty created by the stay," OSHA has made the decision to delay enforcement of the mandates until later dates. According to their statement, "OSHA will not issue citations for noncompliance with any requirements of the ETS before Jan. 10 and will not issue citations for noncompliance with the standard’s testing requirements before Feb. 9, so long as an employer is exercising reasonable, good faith efforts to come into compliance with the standard."
