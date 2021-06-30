A little farmstead west of Rice Lake has taken on a patriotic look this summer. Matt and Nicole LaVeau have been making improvements at their residence at 18½ Street and 17th Avenue and took on the job of repainting the barn just in time for their May 21 backyard wedding.
The couple said the little barn had been a lot of different colors over the years — including red and green — and it required a lot of scraping before they painted the top half white and and the bottom half blue. After adding red trim around the windows, Matt was ready to call it good. Nicole had another idea. She wanted some kind of star on the barn and by putting a projector on a ladder and renting a lift from a neighbor, it was accomplished. Liking how it turned out, they did the same on both sides of the barn.
