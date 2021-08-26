The mask mandate for employees of Barron County has been dropped just two weeks after it was issued by Barron County Chairman Louie Okey, who acted at the direction of a special committee on COVID-19.
Okey said, "The mask mandate was dropped on Aug. 24 by a majority of our COVID group. In an effort to address any potential division on our County Board and with department heads, I wanted to limit the focus on the mask policy. We have many issues to deal with, like a highway shop, Waste to Energy, budget, ARPA money, etc. The COVID cases are trending down. Department heads can still make their own decisions."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.