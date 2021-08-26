Barron County Government Center

The mask mandate for employees of Barron County has been dropped just two weeks after it was issued by Barron County Chairman Louie Okey, who acted at the direction of a special committee on COVID-19.

Okey said, "The mask mandate was dropped on Aug. 24 by a majority of our COVID group. In an effort to address any potential division on our County Board and with department heads, I wanted to limit the focus on the mask policy. We have many issues to deal with, like a highway shop, Waste to Energy, budget, ARPA money, etc. The COVID cases are trending down. Department heads can still make their own decisions."

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments