The Barron County Board of Supervisors approved a $73 million budget for 2022 at its regular meeting Monday that immediately followed a budget hearing.
While the tax levy of $22 million is up by $225,655, the tax rate is down 24 cents per $100,000 of valuation with a drop to a $4.64 mill rate, due to revenue from the county sales tax. That is a decrease from a mill rate of $4.88 last year.
"The mill rate is dropping faster than the tax levy is going up," said County Administrator Jeff French, who said the slow growth of the levy is a result of the county sales tax revenue, which goes directly to offset the levy.
That county sales tax revenue grew from $3.7 million in 2020 to a projected $4 million in 2021.
At a prior budget discussion Supervisor Bill Schradle said having a county sales tax is one thing the county has done right with all county residents contributing through their purchases and reaping the benefits when their tax bill arrives.
French said it contributes to keeping Barron County ranked in the top 10 lowest tax rate counties in the state.
"The Big Four" — the Sheriff's, Health and Human Services, Highway and Waste to Energy departments — is where the majority of budgeted funds are used. The remainder goes into the general fund, debt service, special revenue funds and contingency.
The budget was approved by the 28 supervisors present. Supervisor Marv Thompson was absent.
