In regard to a yearlong vacancy of the agriculture agent position in Barron County, Administrator Jeff French shared a letter on its status with the County Board of Supervisors at its March 15 meeting.
Dated March 4 and written by Lori Baltrusis, Area 2 Extension director, the letter states, in part, “Extension continually considers its staffing strategy across the state of Wisconsin with the goal of maximizing impact in collaboration with our stakeholders. Consistent with this goal, the Agriculture Institute has been exploring potential for an approach to staffing that incorporates a mixture of specialized outreach positions in focal area — e.g. cranberries, commercial vegetable production — along with area educators in the core program areas [of] dairy, crops/soils. Focused positions allow Extension to track with the evolving needs of an increasingly technical agricultural industry.”
