Cops pass on the giving with holiday gift cards

In this season of giving, the Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County  accepted a $5,000 check for Shop with a Cop holiday gift cards for families. From  left are Captain Brian Larson of Rice Lake, Kim Cook of the foundation, Chief Joe Vierkandtof Barron;  Brenda Kupferschmidt of the foundation, Shay  Horton, president and CEO of Cumberland Federal Bank; Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald; Chief Al Gabe of Turtle Lake;  Chief Michael Lynch of Cameron, Chief  Ron Ambrozaitis of Chetek;  and  Cody Kargus, chaplain of the Rice Lake Police Department and president of the foundation.

Christmas got a little merrier and brighter on Dec. 3 with the donation of $5,000 to the Shop with a Cop program coordinated by the Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County in partnership with the county’s sheriff’s and police departments.

The funds, together with $1,000 donations each from Pepsi and Walmart, and $2,000 from the foundation’s summer raffle will be used to purchase gift cards for children to shop with their parents for gifts this holiday season.

