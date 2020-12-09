Cops pass on the giving with holiday gift cards

In this season of giving, the Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County accepted a $5,000 check for Shop with a Cop holiday gift cards for families. From left are Captain Brian Larson of Rice Lake, Kim Cook of the foundation, Chief Joe Vierkandtof Barron; Brenda Kupferschmidt of the foundation, Shay Horton, president and CEO of Cumberland Federal Bank; Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald; Chief Al Gabe of Turtle Lake; Chief Michael Lynch of Cameron, Chief Ron Ambrozaitis of Chetek; and Cody Kargus, chaplain of the Rice Lake Police Department and president of the foundation.
Christmas got a little merrier and brighter on Dec. 3 with the donation of $5,000 to the Shop with a Cop program coordinated by the Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County in partnership with the county’s sheriff’s and police departments.
The funds, together with $1,000 donations each from Pepsi and Walmart, and $2,000 from the foundation’s summer raffle will be used to purchase gift cards for children to shop with their parents for gifts this holiday season.
