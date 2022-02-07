A competency hearing has been ordered for a Minong woman who allegedly led a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy on a high-speed chase and later said she wanted to do so “as she has never been in one and she thought it would be fun.”

Charges filed Aug. 27 against Elizabeth A. Pulczynski, 39, are felony fleeing an officer and a forfeiture first-offense operating while intoxicated. She appeared in Barron County Circuit Court on Friday, and her attorney raised the issue of competency.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments