A competency hearing has been ordered for a Minong woman who allegedly led a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy on a high-speed chase and later said she wanted to do so “as she has never been in one and she thought it would be fun.”
Charges filed Aug. 27 against Elizabeth A. Pulczynski, 39, are felony fleeing an officer and a forfeiture first-offense operating while intoxicated. She appeared in Barron County Circuit Court on Friday, and her attorney raised the issue of competency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.