Improving security at the Barron County Government Center was discussed at the June 2 meeting of the County Board's Executive Committee. The matter was placed on the agenda at the request of committee member Bun Hanson, who said that every night while watching the news he feels a need to do more to keep Barron County employees safe.
While he would like to think the best of county residents, Hanson said zoning issues, Health and Human Services matters and taxes sometimes stir people up. He said appointments have been working at the Veterans Center and Aging and Disability Resource Center, and he asked how many places can a person just walk into anymore without security at the door.
