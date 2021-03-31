...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON...
Dry grasses, relative humidity values falling between 25 to 35
percent, and northwesterly winds gusting 20 to 25 mph will lead to
areas of elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon through
early evening.
Use caution if burning this afternoon, or when discarding hot
objects. Always check with local officials for the status of burn
bans in your county.
Rice Lake graduate Jacob Bugella had a seamless transition from the indoor track and field season to outdoors for the UW-Stout Bluedevils.
The junior was named the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week after placing first in the hammer throw at UW-La Crosse's Great River Rust Buster meet. His toss of 184 feet, seven inches leads the conference by almost 16 feet, and ranks fourth of all NCAA Division III athletes. The distance also sets a new personal best mark of 178-11, set in 2019.
