Rice Lake graduate Jacob Bugella had a seamless transition from the indoor track and field season to outdoors for the UW-Stout Bluedevils.

The junior was named the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week after placing first in the hammer throw at UW-La Crosse's Great River Rust Buster meet. His toss of 184 feet, seven inches leads the conference by almost 16 feet, and ranks fourth of all NCAA Division III athletes. The distance also sets a new personal best mark of 178-11, set in 2019. 

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments