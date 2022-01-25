...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.Some improvement in wind chills are expected late this morning
and afternoon, but air temperatures will drop into the -20s
tonight. Southerly winds will increase late tonight and wind
chills are expected to drop to around 40 below across much of
Minnesota, and as cold as 30s below in the metro and across
western Wisconsin.
Another Wind Chill Warning is in effect tonight and early
Wednesday across central and southern Minnesota, except for the
Twin Cities metro. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for the
Twin Cities metro and western Wisconsin through Wednesday
morning.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Apparently, there’s nothing like a cold-weather story to warm up memories from folks in Wisconsin.
Last week, I posted a link on the Facebook group Forgotten Wisconsin to my recent column about Jan. 9, 1977, when the temperature unofficially dipped to minus-60 in Cameron near Rice Lake. That opened the frozen floodgates of cold-weather stories and some memories from that day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.