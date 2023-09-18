Clinton F. Miller, age 85, of Rice Lake, WI died Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Woodstone Senior Living in Rice Lake, WI. Clint was born December 28, 1937, to Anker and Velma (Domke) Miller in Menomonie, WI. He spent his early years in Menomonie and then moved with his family in 1942 to Renton, Washington. When Clint was 8 the family moved back to Wisconsin where his parents bought and operated Miller’s Funeral Home in Dallas, Wisconsin. He graduated from Prairie Farm High School where he was active in multiple sports but especially excelling in baseball. Clint enlisted in the Army in 1958 where he served as a mechanic until 1961. He was based in Fort Riley, Kansas, Fort Bragg, North Carolina and Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. He returned to Dallas after his time in the service and married Bonnie Bonkrude on June 8, 1963. Clint and Bonnie lived most of their married life in Rice Lake, WI where he worked for several auto distribution centers as a mechanic and route salesman. Clint’s loves were sports and cars. He played baseball for many area teams and was an avid golfer of all area courses in his younger days. Clint loved to restore old cars and was proud to be a part of a group of avid car collectors who worked to get the state of Wisconsin to issue a special Collector’s Plate for vehicles. He was proud of his number “10” plate. Clint enjoyed the outdoors, particularly fishing on Long Lake, deer hunting with his sons, brother-in-law and nephews and camping with family. Clint could always be found at Rice Lake Warrior sporting events, car shows, and every race, concert, recital, theater production, dance or gymnastics meet that involved his children and grandchildren. In their retirement, Clint and Bonnie enjoyed their summers in Washburn, WI and winter trips to Florida.
Clint was preceded in death by his wife of over 52 years, Bonnie on November 3, 2015, his parents: Anker and Velma Miller, his in-laws: Mel and Una Bonkrude and sister: Marge Richartz. He will be deeply missed by his 3 children: Lori (Tim) Cruciani of Eau Claire, Scott (Juanita) Miller of Rice Lake and Brad (Michelle) Miller of Shakopee, MN, 7 grandchildren: Gina, Emma and Maria (fiancé Ashton Johnson) Cruciani, Brianna, Samantha and Keira Miller and Andrew Miller, sister: Marilyn (John) Streif of Elk Mound, WI, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and his treasured friends at Woodstone Senior Living.
