Cleary Building Corp. recognizes Dey for 30 years with company

Terry Dey of Cameron, foreman at Cleary Building Corporation's Rice Lake office, was recently recognized and presented with an anniversary certificate and a custom Cleary clock in appreciation of his 30 years of service to the company.
Over the course of his tenure, Dey has made a valuable contribution to the growth and success of the company. Cleary Building Corp. is a family-owned company with its headquarters and manufacturing facility located in Verona.
