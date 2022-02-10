Cleary Building Corp. recognizes Dey for 30 years with company

Shown, from left, are branch manager Jeff MacDonald, foreman Terry Dey and general manager of operations, Eastern Division, Brian Ransom.

 Photo submitted

Terry Dey of Cameron, foreman at Cleary Building Corporation's Rice Lake office, was recently recognized and presented with an anniversary certificate and a custom Cleary clock in appreciation of his 30 years of service to the company.

Over the course of his tenure, Dey has made a valuable contribution to the growth and success of the company. Cleary Building Corp. is a family-owned company with its headquarters and manufacturing facility located in Verona.

