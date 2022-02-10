Cleary Building Corp. recognizes Dey for 30 years with company

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Polk, Barron and Rusk Counties. In Minnesota, Kanabec County. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&