A Clayton man pleaded guilty Friday to a charge of third-degree sexual assault of a child in Barron County Circuit Court after prosecutors reduced the charge.

Leslie A. Toews, 45, was charged with the assault of a child under 16 years of age on July 26. During his arraignment before Judge J.M. Bitney on Nov. 3, he entered a plea of not guilty to second-degree sexual assault.

