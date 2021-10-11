A new judge has been requested to hear the case of a Clayton man who was charged on July 26 with second-degree sexual assault of a child.

Leslie A. Toews, 45, asked for a new judge to hear his case on Oct. 7 during a Barron County Circuit Court hearing before Judge James C. Babler. The defendant’s arraignment will be scheduled when a new judge is assigned.

