A new judge has been requested to hear the case of a Clayton man who was charged on July 26 with second-degree sexual assault of a child.
Leslie A. Toews, 45, asked for a new judge to hear his case on Oct. 7 during a Barron County Circuit Court hearing before Judge James C. Babler. The defendant’s arraignment will be scheduled when a new judge is assigned.
