The oldest bar in town has a new owner this week with the changing of ownership of Shirley’s Omaha Bar at 411 Tainter Ave., Rice Lake.

Shirley Hayes is the fourth generation of women in her family to own the establishment. Her great-grandmother Bertha Black opened it in 1896, then passed it down to her daughter Agnes Bredesen, who operated it as a restaurant during Prohibition. In 1960 her daughter and son-in-law, Bev and Cliff Jacobson, ran it until Shirley and her late husband, Gordy, bought it from her parents in 1991.

