AIR QUALITY ADVISORY
WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES MADISON WI
RELAYED BY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TWIN CITIES
1200 PM CDT TUESDAY AUGUST 3, 2021
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR THE NORTHERN HALF OF WISCONSIN
UNTIL 12 PM WEDNESDAY AUGUST 04...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Particle Pollution which will remain in effect
until 12:00 PM CDT Wednesday, August 4. This advisory affects people
in Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Vilas, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer, Price, Oneida, Forest, Marinette, Polk, Barron, Rusk,
Taylor, Lincoln, Langlade, Menominee, Oconto, Door, St Croix,
Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Clark, Marathon, Shawano,
Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, Wood, Portage, Waupaca, Outagamie,
Brown, and Kewaunee counties.
Smoke from wildfire activity in Canada is currently impacting
northern Minnesota and Wisconsin and is expected to slowly spread
east-southeast today into Wednesday afternoon. Elevated fine
particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations are anticipated to result
in air quality index (AQI) values in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS level over this period. Sensitive groups include children,
elderly people, individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems,
and anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged
period of time.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
1 of 2
Shirley Hayes shows the painting she received of the four generations of her family to own the Omaha Bar, still its legal name although it goes by Big O for short.
The oldest bar in town has a new owner this week with the changing of ownership of Shirley’s Omaha Bar at 411 Tainter Ave., Rice Lake.
Shirley Hayes is the fourth generation of women in her family to own the establishment. Her great-grandmother Bertha Black opened it in 1896, then passed it down to her daughter Agnes Bredesen, who operated it as a restaurant during Prohibition. In 1960 her daughter and son-in-law, Bev and Cliff Jacobson, ran it until Shirley and her late husband, Gordy, bought it from her parents in 1991.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.