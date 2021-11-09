A judge found probable cause to bind a Chippewa Falls woman over trial Tuesday as she faces two felonies and two misdemeanors related to a Jan. 20 crash in Barron County that resulted in injuries to herself and severe injuries to two of her passengers.
Lisa M. Olson, 38, was charged with two felonies — injury by use of a vehicle, controlled substance, and possession of methamphetamine — and two misdemeanors of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
