A 35-year-old man is in custody after a six-hour standoff Sunday afternoon in Chetek.
According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Chetek police responded to a 911 call at 4:02 p.m. at 1203 W. Banks St. on a report of a man who was acting strange and paranoid. When the police arrived, the man, identified as Kevin Swartz of this address, told law enforcement that he had a gun, would shoot them and that he also had an explosive device in the house.
