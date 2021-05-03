Squad car lights

A 35-year-old man is in custody after a six-hour standoff Sunday afternoon in Chetek.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Chetek police responded to a 911 call at 4:02 p.m. at 1203 W. Banks St. on a report of a man who was acting strange and paranoid. When the police arrived, the man, identified as Kevin Swartz of this address, told law enforcement that he had a gun, would shoot them and that he also had an explosive device in the house.

