A Chetek man has been charged with disorderly conduct after an investigation into his Facebook postings about wanting to have sex with children and loitering around an elementary school.

The Chetek Police Department received more than 50 complaints about Tyler Bronstad, 22, posting in the “stories” function, which can only be viewed on Facebook for up to 24 hours unless deleted, that he wanted to have sex with children.

