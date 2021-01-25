A Chetek man has been charged with fleeing an officer and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol after the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call from his ex-girlfriend saying he was stalking her.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, a woman called at 2:54 a.m. on Sunday, saying her ex-boyfriend was stalking her and following her around Chetek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.