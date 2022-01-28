An investigation prompted by a CyberTip led to a felony charge of possession of child pornography filed against a Cameron man on Dec. 8, but the case was dismissed Wednesday in Barron County Circuit Court.
Gregory D. Hammerel, 71, was granted the acquittal during a motion hearing before Judge James C. Babler, who ruled in favor of the defendant upon Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright's motion to dismiss.
