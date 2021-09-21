A third suspect in methamphetamine trafficking cases that netted about $7,000 worth of the drug was charged Sept. 15 with possession with intent to deliver meth and bail jumping in Barron County.
Barron County Circuit Court issued a warrant after Jacob Rheingans, 43, of Chetek failed to appear Sept. 15. But he appeared on Friday and signed a $2,500 signature bond. He is scheduled for an adjourned initial appearance today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.