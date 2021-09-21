A third suspect in methamphetamine trafficking cases that netted about $7,000 worth of the drug was charged Sept. 15 with possession with intent to deliver meth and bail jumping in Barron County.

Barron County Circuit Court issued a warrant after Jacob Rheingans, 43, of Chetek failed to appear Sept. 15. But he appeared on Friday and signed a $2,500 signature bond. He is scheduled for an adjourned initial appearance today.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments