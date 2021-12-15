POUND (AP) — A chain reaction of vehicle collisions in foggy weather at a railroad crossing in northeastern Wisconsin killed a box truck driver and caused a train to derail, authorities said Wednesday.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. in the town of Pound. Authorities said the crashes involved two dump trucks, an empty logging truck, a box truck and other vehicles. Some vehicles were pushed into the train and knocked it off the rails, Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve said.

