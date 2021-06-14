Cumberland celebrated its 29th annual Celebration of the Arts at Tourist Park on Beaver Dam Lake on Saturday. Back after no celebration last year, it featured vendors, musicians, a Friends of the Library book sale, lunch, pie and baked goods and a student art exhibit.
The event is sponsored each year by Enrichment Through Culture.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.