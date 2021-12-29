CCFBank makes a splash with $100,000 donation for new aquatics center

Presenting and accepting a $100,000 donation for a new aquatics center in Rice Lake on Thursday were, from left, Amy Mummovic of the Rice Lake Aquatics and Recreation Center, Andy Hanvelt and Amy Dennis of CCFBank, Tyler Westphal of the RLARC and Tyler Tomesh and Brock Pottinger of CCF Bank.

 Photo by Ruth Erickson

A $100,000 donation given to the nonprofit Rice Lake Aquatics and Recreation Center on Dec. 23 certainly fits CCF’s slogan of Making More Possible.

The nonprofit announced in October its intention to build and own a new two-pool aquatics center because the current community pool lease agreement with the city of Rice Lake dissolves at the end of June.

