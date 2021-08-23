The case against a 72-year-old Rice Lake woman facing a felony charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety plus two misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, and resisting or obstructing an officer was dismissed Friday in Barron County Circuit Court.

Lois A. Allen had been charged after Rice Lake police responded to a call at approximately 11:37 a.m. on April 19 on a report of a suicidal woman who was attempting to stab her boyfriend with a knife, according to the criminal complaint.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments