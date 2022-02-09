I’m a lifetime Stanley Town resident, excluding college and thee years teaching in the St. Paul-Roseville area.
My husband and I returned to the family farm in 1969 and raised our four children here. Our family (in its fifth generation) has the only dairy operation left in Stanley Town. My other interests include genealogy and horticulture (former Master Gardener).
