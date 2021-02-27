U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson faces even more re-election pressure as he strengthens ties to Donald Trump after the impeachment trial, a labor group launches an ad campaign and Alex Lasry announces his U.S. Senate bid.

The labor union group Opportunity Wisconsin launched a $1 million statewide ad campaign. It features two 30-second clips asking forJohnson to stop opposing direct economic relief checks. That came just before Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry announced he will run as a Democrat for Johnson’s seat, a top Democratic Party target next year.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments