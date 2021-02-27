...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED OVERNIGHT...
.A quick moving system will impact the area beginning this
evening through Sunday morning. A band of snow will set up from
southwestern Minnesota up through northwest Wisconsin as a surface
low deepens across Iowa. Snowfall totals generally look to be in
the 3 to 5 inch range with amounts quickly tapering off on either
side of the band. A narrow corridor of of 5 to 7 inches with
isolated higher amounts appears most likely from near Marshall to
Mankato. South central Minnesota may see more of a wintry mix at
times, but little to no ice accumulation is expected. Precipitation
will come to an end Sunday morning.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO NOON CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson faces even more re-election pressure as he strengthens ties to Donald Trump after the impeachment trial, a labor group launches an ad campaign and Alex Lasry announces his U.S. Senate bid.
The labor union group Opportunity Wisconsin launched a $1 million statewide ad campaign. It features two 30-second clips asking forJohnson to stop opposing direct economic relief checks. That came just before Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry announced he will run as a Democrat for Johnson’s seat, a top Democratic Party target next year.
