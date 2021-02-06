Wisconsin lawmakers in 2020 claimed per diems totaling $555,149, about 70 percent of what they took home in the previous election year, as the COVID-19 pandemic cut into activity at the Capitol, a WisPolitics.com review found.

Overall, lawmakers claimed 5,498 days of per diem in 2020, compared with 8,347 in 2018.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments