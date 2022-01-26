...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.Air temperatures will bottom out between 15 and 25 degrees below
zero tonight. Southerly winds will increase late tonight and wind
chills are expected to drop to around 40 degrees below zero
across much of Minnesota, and into the 30s below zero in the
metro and across western Wisconsin.
A Wind Chill Warning is in effect tonight through early Wednesday
across central and southern Minnesota, except for the Twin Cities
metro. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for the Twin
Cities metro and western Wisconsin through Wednesday morning.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 to 35
degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
The dead of winter is here. Below zero days and bitter cold make lazy days of summer seem like a dream. Although in a few weeks people will put stock into a groundhog who appears only in search of a mate, not the weather forecast, spring is still six or more weeks away.
Many feel locked in their homes with this type of weather and the COVID virus makes matters even worse. It all brings on cabin fever. Doctors suggest several remedies for cabin fever, but I wonder if they have a remedy for my fever: Camper Fever!
