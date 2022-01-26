Weather Alert

...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING... .Air temperatures will bottom out between 15 and 25 degrees below zero tonight. Southerly winds will increase late tonight and wind chills are expected to drop to around 40 degrees below zero across much of Minnesota, and into the 30s below zero in the metro and across western Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect tonight through early Wednesday across central and southern Minnesota, except for the Twin Cities metro. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for the Twin Cities metro and western Wisconsin through Wednesday morning. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 to 35 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and east central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&