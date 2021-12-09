Gregory Hammerel

After an investigation prompted by a CyberTip, a Cameron man was charged with felony possession of child pornography on Wednesday in Barron County Circuit Court.

Gregory D. Hammerel, 71, made his initial appearance on Wednesday, and an adjourned initial appearance was slated for Dec. 22.

