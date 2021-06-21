Bush & Gilles Furniture celebrates grand opening

Bush & Gilles Furniture is now open at 2500 Pioneer Ave., Rice Lake.

Bush & Gilles Furniture at 2500 Pioneer Ave., Rice Lake, is celebrating what the owners are calling their permanent location in the former Office Max building with a grand opening.

The late Gene Gilles, father of Brian and Kevin, owned the first Bush & Gilles Furniture store on Main Street in Rice Lake from 1980 to 2002, then moved to Main Street in Cameron, where over the years he and Linda, and their sons and daughters-in-law expanded to what they called "furniture row." That included Budget Barn, American Pride and Sticks N Stones stores. When Cameron closed the village's Main Street for an upgrade in street, sidewalks and lighting in 2018, the businesses consolidated and moved to Cedar Mall, where they leased space at the south end. They were there through the end of this March.

Try out a chair or sofa for comfort at home or office at the new Bush & Gilles Furniture store in Rice Lake.
The rustic look is perfect for cabins in the northwoods and can be found at Bush & Gilles Furniture.

