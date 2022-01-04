With temperatures dropping into the double-digits below zero it was difficult travel for bikers, hikers and skiers along the Tuscobia Trail for this past weekend's Tuscobia Winter Ultra Race.

Out of 166 competitors that started their respective races, there were less than half that reached the finish line on their either 80- or 60-mile journeys between Rice Lake and Park Falls. Eighty-eight ultra marathoners dropped out somewhere along the race and didn't complete the course. Among skiers just one, Alan Chapman of St. Paul, Minn., out of seven reached the finish line.

