Bruce R Beranek, 70, born on September 17th, 1952 who resided in Chippewa Falls, WI passed away on Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023.

Bruce will be remembered for his love of baseball and the opportunity to play for the Kansas City Royals Academy in Sarasota, Florida.

To plant a tree in memory of Bruce Beranek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments