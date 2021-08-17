Brill Area Sportsmen's Club to draw for UTV, other prizes

Linda and Dave Frank Sr. of the Brill Area Sportsmen's Club have been selling raffle tickets all summer, shown here at Haugen Fun Days. A $5 ticket could be all it takes to win the UTV in the background.

The drawing for prizes in the Brill Area Sportsmen's Club's UTV Raffle is Sunday, Aug. 29 at 3 p.m. at the Brill Area Sportsmen's Club, 2501 26th Ave., Rice Lake.

Like the name of the raffle, the top prize is a Yamaha 2021 Wolverine X-2, 850 CC Side by Side UTV. It is being jointly provided by Wild River Sports & Marine, the Brill Area Sportsmen's Club and Rice Lake Weighing Systems-Rice Lake.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments