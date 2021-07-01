Boy's Make-A-Wish granted at Hauck Power Sports

Five-year-old Brody Thompson, at center in blue shirt, receives a Viking IV Ranch UTV thanks to the Make A Wish Foundation. Surrounding him are, from left, Yamaha representative Kyle Shelton, brother Brycen, father Jesse, mother Kayla, brothers Beauden and Bennett, and Hauck Power Sports representative Kelly Ploszay.

 Photo submitted

The Make-A-Wish Foundation of America and its 60 chapters across the U.S. have granted more than 315,000 wishes since 1980. On Tuesday, it granted another one at Hauck Power Sports in Rice Lake.

The organization grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses because just one wish can give a child the resilience he or she needs to fight a critical illness. A wish can often improve a child’s emotional well-being and give them a better chance of recovering. It enables a child to see the impossible as possible. Many of the wishes granted are for experiences such as getting a puppy, seeing snow for the first time, being a cowgirl or a policeman or getting a backyard tree house.

