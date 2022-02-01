Staff at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Barron County, from left, interim Executive Director Travis Austad, Courtney Durand, Julie Resac and Stacey Zimmerman, take stock of 1,500 N95 masks they intend to distribute for free.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Barron County will join clubs around Wisconsin in distributing free N95 masks to youth, the families they serve, partner organizations and the general public.
A shipment of 1,500 masks arrived Monday to the local organization that provides after school programming focused on leadership, healthy lifestyles, the arts, sports fitness and recreation, and education and career.
