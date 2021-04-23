A suspicious package found on a Rice Lake walking trail Thursday turned out to be a geocache box after it was opened by the Police Department. But first the Marathon County Bomb Squad X-rayed the cylindrical object and determined it was not an explosive device.
Rice Lake police officers were dispatched to the Cedar Side Walking Trail near West South Street at approximately 3:40 p.m. to investigate the package, according to a news release. It had been place by a tree alongside the trail.
