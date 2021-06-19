Rod Olson’s face split into a huge grin of triumph Thursday morning as city crews raised a partially completed sculpture onto a rock on Lakeshore Drive along the shores of Rice Lake.

“Hallelujah,” Olson exclaimed once it settled into place. “You guys ever plant a tree this big,” he asked members of the community who had gathered to witness the occasion.

Partial Bayfield Trail Tree sculpture erected on Lakeshore Drive

1 of 11

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments