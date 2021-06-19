Rod Olson climbs a ladder to the top of the partially completed Bayfield Trail Tree sculpture on Lakeshore Drive while high school teacher Chuck Carr, far left, and city worker Jim Siren, far right, steady the way on Thursday in Rice Lake. The newest artwork added to the lake shore will depict indigenous trails traveled up until the mid-19th century between the Rice Lake area and Madeline Island.
The Bayfield Trail Tree sculpture is ready to be chained and hoisted from its resting place on a trailer while Rod Olson keeps a watchful eye on proceedings.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
Rod Olson ensures the metal rod upon which the Bayfield Trail Tree will rest is plumb while city worker Mike Siren looks on.
Photo by Michelle Jensen
Photo by Michelle Jensen
Rod Olson demonstrates how the sheet metal upon which the trail map will be placed will rest on the Bayfield Trail Tree sculpture.
City worker Mike Ashland, high school teacher Chuck Carr, and Rice Lake Historical Sculpture Project’s steering committee members Rod Olson, Karen Heram, Deb Neuheisel, Linda Thompson and Doug Edwardsen pose by the partially completed Bayfield Trail Tree sculpture after it was erected Thursday.
