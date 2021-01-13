Ben Popp, executive director of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF)

Ben Popp, executive director of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) at a meeting during the February 2020 Birkie.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

On Tuesday, Jan. 12, American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) Executive Director Ben Popp responded to an email he sent in 2016 to a Hayward business canceling a T-shirt order because of the business’s support for Donald Trump.

The email was released anonymously on social media following an ABSF decision this week to dissolve its relationship with Enbridge Energy, due to conflicting values about how to deal with the issue of climate change.

