The Birchwood School District is starting the registration process for the 2022-2023 school year for 4- and 5-year-old kindergarten students for Birchwood Elementary School, Birchwood Public Montessori and Bobcat Virtual Academy.
For this process to occur, the public's help is asked for in communicating with families and friends who have children ready to register for either 4-year-old kindergarten (children who will be four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022) or 5-year-old kindergarten (children who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022).
