Birchwood fifth graders worked with Ruger on fetching for duck hunting. Pictured are (left to right) AnnaLeah Hammond, Garrett Harder, Hailee Moeller, David Lorentz, Ellahbee Miller and Sophie Johnson.
Photo by Travis Nyhus
Birchwood fifth graders (front to back) Afton Baribeau, Wyatt Gargulak and Ruth Theisen examine furs displayed by Larry Boettcher.
Photo by Travis Nyhus
Washburn County Deputy Josh Christmans holds on to Onyx as Birchwood fifth grader Kayden Sprague pets the K-9.
Photo submitted
Chris Cold teaches about ecology with the help of a feathered friend to Birchwood fifth graders on Friday, April 24.
Learning doesn’t have to be within the four walls of a classroom in a school, something Birchwood Middle School teacher David Lorentz said is a motivation for the Get Out There programs at the Birchwood School District.
Last Friday, Birchwood fifth-graders spent the day learning in an outdoor setting with presentations from a number of experts in outdoor topics with a focus on conservation and land ethics. The kids spent the morning at the school forest north of Birchwood learning about trapping and furs from Larry Boettcher, a lifelong trapper and author of “Secrets of a Wisconsin Hall of Fame Trapper”; forestry and tree identification from Tom Gjerde of Futurewood Corp; and dog training from Lorentz.
