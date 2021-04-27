Learning doesn’t have to be within the four walls of a classroom in a school, something Birchwood Middle School teacher David Lorentz said is a motivation for the Get Out There programs at the Birchwood School District.

Last Friday, Birchwood fifth-graders spent the day learning in an outdoor setting with presentations from a number of experts in outdoor topics with a focus on conservation and land ethics. The kids spent the morning at the school forest north of Birchwood learning about trapping and furs from Larry Boettcher, a lifelong trapper and author of “Secrets of a Wisconsin Hall of Fame Trapper”; forestry and tree identification from Tom Gjerde of Futurewood Corp; and dog training from Lorentz.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments