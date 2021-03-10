At its Friday meeting, the Barron County Executive Committee approved recommending a 20% match, or $11,492, to the County Board for a Bike and Pedestrian Plan.

If the County Board approves the match at its March 15 meeting, it is still an uphill process, according to Lynn Nelson of the West Central Regional Planning Commission, which is taking the lead on the state Department of Transportation project.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments